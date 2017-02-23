(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Report for February 23rd 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    02.23.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Flewellyn 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    In this edition of Pacific Report, we talk to U.S. Army Japan Commander Major General James Pasquarette, and see the U.S. Army Japan Best Warrior Competition in Okinawa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 21:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 511201
    VIRIN: 170223-N-ZZ786-402
    Filename: DOD_104105908
    Length: 00:09:59
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Report for February 23rd 2017, by PO2 David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    best warrior competition
    best warrior
    james pasquarette
    usarj
    us army japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT