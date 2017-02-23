In this edition of Pacific Report, we talk to U.S. Army Japan Commander Major General James Pasquarette, and see the U.S. Army Japan Best Warrior Competition in Okinawa.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 21:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|511201
|VIRIN:
|170223-N-ZZ786-402
|Filename:
|DOD_104105908
|Length:
|00:09:59
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Report for February 23rd 2017, by PO2 David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT