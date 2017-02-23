(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Papa Company CFT

    SC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Devon Burton 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Papa Company, 4th Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, perform the combat fitness test (CFT), on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 21st, 2017. The CFT is one of the two physical fitness tests used to measure a Marine's combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Devon A. Burton/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 18:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511180
    VIRIN: 170221-M-GF484-001
    Filename: DOD_104105590
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Papa Company CFT, by LCpl Devon Burton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    South Carolina
    S.C.
    PT Test
    MCRD Parris Island
    physical fitness
    Parris Island
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Drill Instructor
    PT
    Papa Company
    Papa Company, 4th Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment

