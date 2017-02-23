U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Papa Company, 4th Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, perform the combat fitness test (CFT), on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 21st, 2017. The CFT is one of the two physical fitness tests used to measure a Marine's combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Devon A. Burton/Released)
This work, Papa Company CFT, by LCpl Devon Burton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
