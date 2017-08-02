(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Reserve Soldiers mobilize for Landstuhl Medical Mission

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Scott 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 7227th Medical Support Unit out of Columbia, Missouri, have been working alongside observer coach/trainers with 4th Battalion (Medical), 393rd Infantry Regiment in North Fort Hood for three weeks in preparation for their upcoming mission in support of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center's Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center (DWMMC), in Landstuhl, Germany.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 16:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511168
    VIRIN: 170208-A-UJ522-001
    Filename: DOD_104105074
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers mobilize for Landstuhl Medical Mission, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MSU
    U.S. Army Reserve
    ARMEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    USAR
    7227th Medical Support Unit
    Landstuhl Regional Medica Center
    DWMMC
    Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center

