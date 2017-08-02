U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 7227th Medical Support Unit out of Columbia, Missouri, have been working alongside observer coach/trainers with 4th Battalion (Medical), 393rd Infantry Regiment in North Fort Hood for three weeks in preparation for their upcoming mission in support of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center's Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center (DWMMC), in Landstuhl, Germany.
|02.08.2017
|02.23.2017 16:49
|Package
|511168
|170208-A-UJ522-001
|DOD_104105074
|00:02:47
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|20
|0
|0
|0
This work, Army Reserve Soldiers mobilize for Landstuhl Medical Mission, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
