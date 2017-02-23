(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force In-Sights - The Nuclear Enterprise

    UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Brady 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    The U.S. Air Force provides two legs of America’s Nuclear Triad comprised of Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs), nuclear-capable bombers, and Submarine Launched Ballistic Missiles (SLBMs). For 70 years, U.S. strategic deterrent forces have protected the nation and robust, reliable, flexible, and survivable nuclear capabilities remain important to the security of the
    nation and our allies in the current and future strategic environment.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 17:09
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 511166
    VIRIN: 170223-F-SR967-361
    Filename: DOD_104105060
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force In-Sights - The Nuclear Enterprise, by TSgt Michael Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air Force
    USAF
    In-Sights
    Nuke
    Nuclear Enterprise

