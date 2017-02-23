(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Close-Quarters Marksmanship Training

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Video by Sgt. Aaron Loy 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Paratroopers from Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct close-quarters marksmanship training.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 170223-A-AL613-001
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Close-Quarters Marksmanship Training, by SGT Aaron Loy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    82nd Airborne Division
    2nd Battalion
    Paratroopers
    Range
    Live-Fire
    Marksmanship
    Training
    3rd Brigade Combat Team
    505th Parachute Infantry Regiment
    Close-Quarters

