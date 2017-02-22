AFCEC Civilian Receives Air Force Civilian Award for Valor Interviews and B-Roll

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/511146" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

When a British Puma MK2 helicopter carrying nine coalition forces crashed in Kabul, Afghanistan, Greg Gangnuss, a senior environmental advisor for the Ministry of Defense on a voluntary deployment, ran charging through the heavy smoke to render aid. Soaked in fuel and facing the dangerous risks of fire and smoke inhalation, Gangnuss and a small volunteer team formed together to pull the injured from the wreckage. Disregarding their own personal safety, their actions resulted in saving four lives.



On 22 February 2017, Greg Gangnuss was officially recognized for his actions and was awarded the Air Force Civilian Award for Valor.



170222-F-VX985-0001



TRT: 15;12



00;00;00 - 07;57;10

C.G. FOR SOUNDBITE(S) INFOSOUNDBITE RANK & NAME: Greg Gangnuss

SOUNDBITE TITLE: Chief, BRAC Programs Branch, Air Force Civil Engineer Center



7;58;25 - 11;43;01

C.G. FOR SOUNDBITE(S) INFOSOUNDBITE RANK & NAME: Col Laurel "Buff" Burkel

SOUNDBITE TITLE: Chief, AMC Fuel Efficiency Division Headquarters, Air Mobility Command



11;44;16 - 12;48;02

Random Shots- Long, Med, Close Gen Ellen M. Pawlikowski, Commander, AFMC, speaking at a Commander’s Call at JBSA Lackland



12;48;04 - 13;39;21

Gen Pawlikowski addresses Greg Gangnuss



13;44;27 - 14;37;13

Random pictures featuring Greg Gangnuss on deployment



14;37;13 - 14;57;12

Photos of Greg Gangnuss receiving the Air Force Civilian Award for Valor



14;57;12 - 15;12;22

Shot of applause from audience