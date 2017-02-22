AFCEC Civilian Receives Air Force Civilian Award for Valor Interviews and B-Roll

When a British Puma MK2 helicopter carrying nine coalition forces crashed in Kabul, Afghanistan, Greg Gangnuss, a senior environmental advisor for the Ministry of Defense on a voluntary deployment, ran charging through the heavy smoke to render aid. Soaked in fuel and facing the dangerous risks of fire and smoke inhalation, Gangnuss and a small volunteer team formed together to pull the injured from the wreckage. Disregarding their own personal safety, their actions resulted in saving four lives.
On 22 February 2017, Greg Gangnuss was officially recognized for his actions and was awarded the Air Force Civilian Award for Valor.
