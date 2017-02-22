(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFCEC Civilian Receives Air Force Civilian Award for Valor Interviews and B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Video by James Buehler and James Truitt

    Air Force Civil Engineer Center

    When a British Puma MK2 helicopter carrying nine coalition forces crashed in Kabul, Afghanistan, Greg Gangnuss, a senior environmental advisor for the Ministry of Defense on a voluntary deployment, ran charging through the heavy smoke to render aid. Soaked in fuel and facing the dangerous risks of fire and smoke inhalation, Gangnuss and a small volunteer team formed together to pull the injured from the wreckage. Disregarding their own personal safety, their actions resulted in saving four lives.

    On 22 February 2017, Greg Gangnuss was officially recognized for his actions and was awarded the Air Force Civilian Award for Valor.

    170222-F-VX985-0001

    TRT: 15;12

    00;00;00 - 07;57;10
    C.G. FOR SOUNDBITE(S) INFOSOUNDBITE RANK & NAME: Greg Gangnuss
    SOUNDBITE TITLE: Chief, BRAC Programs Branch, Air Force Civil Engineer Center

    7;58;25 - 11;43;01
    C.G. FOR SOUNDBITE(S) INFOSOUNDBITE RANK & NAME: Col Laurel "Buff" Burkel
    SOUNDBITE TITLE: Chief, AMC Fuel Efficiency Division Headquarters, Air Mobility Command 

    11;44;16 - 12;48;02
    Random Shots- Long, Med, Close Gen Ellen M. Pawlikowski, Commander, AFMC, speaking at a Commander’s Call at JBSA Lackland

    12;48;04 - 13;39;21
    Gen Pawlikowski addresses Greg Gangnuss

    13;44;27 - 14;37;13
    Random pictures featuring Greg Gangnuss on deployment

    14;37;13 - 14;57;12
    Photos of Greg Gangnuss receiving the Air Force Civilian Award for Valor

    14;57;12 - 15;12;22
    Shot of applause from audience

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 15:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511146
    VIRIN: 170222-F-VX985-001
    Filename: DOD_104104746
    Length: 00:15:11
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: DUBLIN, CA, US
    Hometown: PLEASANTON, CA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCEC Civilian Receives Air Force Civilian Award for Valor Interviews and B-Roll, by James Buehler and James Truitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Kabul
    NATO
    volunteer
    crash
    wreck
    survivors
    Civilian Expeditionary Workforce
    Texas
    helicopter
    Afghanistan
    Air Force
    San Antonio
    Puma
    AFMC
    Air Force Civil Engineer Center
    AFCEC
    MK2
    Air Force Materiel Command
    Pawlikowski
    CEW
    General Ellen M. Pawlikowski
    Air Force Civilian Award for Valor
    AFCAVM

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT