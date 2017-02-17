512th Airlift Wing trains at Ft. Polk

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Port Dawgs from the 512th Airlift Wing’s 46th and 71st Aerial Port Squadrons spent more than a week conducting airfield operations loading and unloading C-130 Hercules and C-17 Globemaster IIIs on a dirt airstrip at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana.



Exercises at JRTC allow Airmen to refine skills or practice ones they haven’t had the opportunity to use before said Staff Sgt. Dervon Hayes, air transportation specialist with the 71st Aerial Port Squadron