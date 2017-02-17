(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    512th Airlift Wing trains at Ft. Polk

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Video by Capt. George Kale 

    512th Airlift Wing

    Port Dawgs from the 512th Airlift Wing’s 46th and 71st Aerial Port Squadrons spent more than a week conducting airfield operations loading and unloading C-130 Hercules and C-17 Globemaster IIIs on a dirt airstrip at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

    Exercises at JRTC allow Airmen to refine skills or practice ones they haven’t had the opportunity to use before said Staff Sgt. Dervon Hayes, air transportation specialist with the 71st Aerial Port Squadron

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 15:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511143
    VIRIN: 170217-F-FZ583-134
    Filename: DOD_104104734
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Hometown: DOVER, DE, US
    Hometown: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
    Hometown: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 512th Airlift Wing trains at Ft. Polk, by Capt. George Kale, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

