    Camp Pendleton Career Services

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Video by Jeff Nyhart 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Learn about FREE services and benefits available for Active Duty, Spouses and Family Members; Résumé Assistance, Interview Prep, Hiring Events, Career Center, Free Financial Planning, Family Member Employment Program. mccscp.com/career-services

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 14:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511126
    VIRIN: 170223-M-MF002-002
    Filename: DOD_104104405
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton Career Services, by Jeff Nyhart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Community Services
    MCCS
    Career Services
    CPENMFP

