Royal Netherlands Air Force F-16 aircraft are training at D-M before heading off to Red Flag at Nellis AFB.
02.22.2017
02.23.2017
|B-Roll
|511108
|170222-F-PF681-001
|DOD_104104210
|00:01:10
AZ, US
This work, Dutch F-16 B-Roll Package, by A1C Kayla Palmer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
