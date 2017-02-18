A1C Taina Perez shouts out to the Tampa Bay Rays, her family, and friends in Tampa, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 11:02
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|511093
|VIRIN:
|170218-F-OY223-481
|Filename:
|DOD_104104033
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|FL, US
|Hometown:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A1C Taina Perez Shout Out, by SrA David Scott-Gaughan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
