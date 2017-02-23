Dr. (Col.) Thatcher Cardon, a Laughlin AFB flight surgeon, entered the Hero X/NASA sponsored contest with 5,000 others and was named the top prize winner of $15,000.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 14:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511090
|VIRIN:
|022217-F-AE938-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104104024
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Space Poop Challenge Winner, by Anthony Hearst, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT