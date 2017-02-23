(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Space Poop Challenge Winner

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Video by Anthony Hearst 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Dr. (Col.) Thatcher Cardon, a Laughlin AFB flight surgeon, entered the Hero X/NASA sponsored contest with 5,000 others and was named the top prize winner of $15,000.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 14:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511090
    VIRIN: 022217-F-AE938-001
    Filename: DOD_104104024
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Poop Challenge Winner, by Anthony Hearst, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AETC
    502 ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT