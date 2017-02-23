(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CP26 Communications Portfolio

    THE PENTAGON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Video by Cory Hancock 

    U.S. Army Career Program 26

    CP26 has a diverse communications portfolio. Learn what tools are available for you to connect with CP26

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 14:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511078
    VIRIN: 170223-A-NB363-208
    Filename: DOD_104103985
    Length: 00:04:43
    Location: THE PENTAGON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CP26 Communications Portfolio, by Cory Hancock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Communications
    Civilian
    Manpower
    Army
    Force Management
    CP26

