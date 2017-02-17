(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sediment Basin Tide Gate Removal

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Video by Jeremy Buddemeier 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Contractors with De Moya / Continental Joint Venture have completed 32 percent of a Savannah Harbor Expansion Project feature to remove the 1970s-era tide gate structure. Here, workers use a wire cutter to break the structure into smaller pieces. In addition to removing the tide gate structure, contractors will return the Back River to its original width. To accomplish this, excavators and dump trucks collect and position material near the river's edge where a hydraulic cutterhead dredge pumps it across the river into a designated Dredged Material Containment Area. This feature is part of the flow re-routing activities included in the SHEP mitigation plan in order to protect freshwater wetlands and the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Construction began in November 2016 and is expected to be completed in December of this year.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 09:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511068
    VIRIN: 170217-A-FJ127-001
    Filename: DOD_104103906
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sediment Basin Tide Gate Removal, by Jeremy Buddemeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Contractors on pace to finish 5 SHEP-related features in 2017

    TAGS

    dredging
    US Army Corps of Engineers
    dredge
    Savannah District
    SHEP
    Savannah River
    Savannah Harbor
    Savannah Harbor Expansion Project
    SavannahCorps
    Sediment Basin Tide Gate

