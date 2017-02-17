Sediment Basin Tide Gate Removal

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Contractors with De Moya / Continental Joint Venture have completed 32 percent of a Savannah Harbor Expansion Project feature to remove the 1970s-era tide gate structure. Here, workers use a wire cutter to break the structure into smaller pieces. In addition to removing the tide gate structure, contractors will return the Back River to its original width. To accomplish this, excavators and dump trucks collect and position material near the river's edge where a hydraulic cutterhead dredge pumps it across the river into a designated Dredged Material Containment Area. This feature is part of the flow re-routing activities included in the SHEP mitigation plan in order to protect freshwater wetlands and the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Construction began in November 2016 and is expected to be completed in December of this year.