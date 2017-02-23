Interviews with U.S. Ambassador to Thailand, Mr. Glyn T. Davies, and LtGen David H. Berger, Commander, US Marine Corps Forces, Pacific highlighting the importance of humanitarian and civic aid during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017.
This work, Cobra Gold 2017 Hand Over Ceremony Interviews, by Cpl Paul Williams III, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
