    Cobra Gold 2017 Hand Over Ceremony Interviews

    THAILAND

    02.23.2017

    Video by Cpl. Paul Williams III 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Interviews with U.S. Ambassador to Thailand, Mr. Glyn T. Davies, and LtGen David H. Berger, Commander, US Marine Corps Forces, Pacific highlighting the importance of humanitarian and civic aid during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 04:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 511036
    VIRIN: 170223-M-KZ423-011
    Filename: DOD_104103394
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2017 Hand Over Ceremony Interviews, by Cpl Paul Williams III, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USMC
    India
    Cobra Gold
    Thailand
    USAF
    MARFORPAC
    USFJ
    USARMY
    Korat
    Cobra Gold 2017
    RTARF

