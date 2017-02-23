(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Newsbreak for February 23rd 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    02.23.2017

    Courtesy Video

    American Forces Network Pacific

    In this Pacific Newsbreak, U.S. Pacific Command Commander Admiral Harry Harris speaks at the WEST 2017 Naval Conference in San Diego and emphasizes his focus on the Indo-Asia-Pacific, and the U.S. Patriot Missile receives an upgrade in the Republic of Korea.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 01:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 511016
    VIRIN: 170223-F-PW498-001
    Filename: DOD_104103200
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Newsbreak for February 23rd 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    korea
    ADA
    patriot
    pacific command
    harry harris
    rok
    pacom
    patriot missile
    afn pacific
    admiral harris
    pacom commander
    jourdan barrons
    artillery defense brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT