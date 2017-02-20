Active Duty and Government Civilian personnel of the 353rd Special Operations Group from Kadena AFB, Okinawa set up computer labs and give school supplies to children in need in the Phillipines.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 01:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511014
|VIRIN:
|170220-N-IM663-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104103198
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 353rd Special Operations Group Members Perform Humanitarian Mission in Phillipines, by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT