    353rd Special Operations Group Members Perform Humanitarian Mission in Phillipines

    PHILIPPINES

    02.20.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class taylor mohr 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Active Duty and Government Civilian personnel of the 353rd Special Operations Group from Kadena AFB, Okinawa set up computer labs and give school supplies to children in need in the Phillipines.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 01:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511014
    VIRIN: 170220-N-IM663-001
    Filename: DOD_104103198
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 353rd Special Operations Group Members Perform Humanitarian Mission in Phillipines, by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    353rd Special Operations Group
    Kadena Airbase
    353rd SOG

