(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Ashland Stern Gate Marriage

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.22.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Kreitzer 

    American Forces Network Sasebo

    During USS Ashland’s sea trials, the crew completed a number of drills and certifications to make sure they stayed in top-notch condition. Petty Officer Zach Kreitzer shows us how the crew of the Ashland maintained one of their most important assets, the well deck.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 02:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511009
    VIRIN: 170222-N-PN275-001
    Filename: DOD_104101087
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ashland Stern Gate Marriage, by PO3 Zachary Kreitzer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN
    operations
    Japan
    Sasebo
    deck department
    LCU
    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    Navy
    Sailors
    Well deck
    landing craft
    USS Ashland
    LSD 48
    Boatswains Mates
    Commander Task Force 76
    Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT