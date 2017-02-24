video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/511006" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Many service members, DOD civilians and their families may wonder who controls the military aircrafts in the sky. Sgt. Keren Solano gives us a sneak peek at this special section. The 7A section will continue to remain at Camp Stanley until the post completely closes down. Soundbites from Staff Sgt. Felisha Vongphakdy. Produced by Sgt. Keren Solano.

