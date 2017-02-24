(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AOB Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2017

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Many service members, DOD civilians and their families may wonder who controls the military aircrafts in the sky. Sgt. Keren Solano gives us a sneak peek at this special section. The 7A section will continue to remain at Camp Stanley until the post completely closes down. Soundbites from Staff Sgt. Felisha Vongphakdy. Produced by Sgt. Keren Solano.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AOB Korea, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

