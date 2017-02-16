Marines with Explosive Ordinance Disposal Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, attend Career Day at La Paloma Elementary in Fallbrook, Calif., on Feb. 16, 2017. The Marines showcased some of the tools used by EOD technicians like the PackBot and EOD-9 bomb suit.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 21:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511001
|VIRIN:
|170216-M-YJ760-859
|Filename:
|DOD_104101067
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines Go TO School, by LCpl Joseph Sorci, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
