    Marines Go TO School

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Sorci 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    Marines with Explosive Ordinance Disposal Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, attend Career Day at La Paloma Elementary in Fallbrook, Calif., on Feb. 16, 2017. The Marines showcased some of the tools used by EOD technicians like the PackBot and EOD-9 bomb suit.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 21:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511001
    VIRIN: 170216-M-YJ760-859
    Filename: DOD_104101067
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Go TO School, by LCpl Joseph Sorci, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    1st MLG
    7th ESB
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    Bomb suit
    EOD
    7th Engineer Support Battalion
    PackBot
    Explosive Ordinance Disposal Company.
    Lance CPl. Joseph Sorci
    La Paloma
    Staff Sgt. Austin French

