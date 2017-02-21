(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Desert Vision February Week 2

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.21.2017

    Video by Sgt. David Graves 

    350th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Desert Vision newscasts highlights stories, sight, sounds, and photos from across U.S. Army Central. Sgt. Bethany Huff and Sgt. David Graves host.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 03:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 510989
    VIRIN: 170221-A-AJ198-381
    Filename: DOD_104101001
    Length: 00:18:14
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Desert Vision February Week 2, by SGT David Graves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    newscast
    Third Army
    U.S. Army Central
    Desert Vision
    Patton's Own
    ARCENT

