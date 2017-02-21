The Desert Vision newscasts highlights stories, sight, sounds, and photos from across U.S. Army Central. Sgt. Bethany Huff and Sgt. David Graves host.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 03:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|510989
|VIRIN:
|170221-A-AJ198-381
|Filename:
|DOD_104101001
|Length:
|00:18:14
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
This work, Desert Vision February Week 2, by SGT David Graves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
