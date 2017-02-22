(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    72nd Anniversary of the Flag Raising on Iwo Jima

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jamie Arzola 

    Headquarters Marine Corps

    On February 23rd, 1945 Marines Raise the flag on Mt. Sribachi. Seventy-two years later we remember the battles they fought and sacrifices they made. (Official Marine Corps Video by LCpl Jamie Arzola/Released.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 19:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510986
    VIRIN: 161207-M-TB374-005
    Filename: DOD_104100998
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 72nd Anniversary of the Flag Raising on Iwo Jima, by LCpl Jamie Arzola, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Iwo Jima
    Japanese
    Iwo To
    Mt. Suribachi
    WWII
    world war II
    Marines
    war
    Devil Dogs
    Battles
    island hopping
    Suribachi
    Imperial Japan
    Killers
    Pacific campeign

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT