329th CBRN Company & Miami-Dade Fire Department Integrated Training

Broadcast package of the integrated training event between the 329th CBRN Company from Orlando, Fla. and the Miami-Dade Fire Department held at the Port of Miami, Feb. 18, 2017. The two day training event was led by Army North, and validated by U.S. Northern Command and brought civilian and military personnel together train on joint standards of practice and build relationships through the increased capabilities.