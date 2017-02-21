Selena, Alessandra, and Veronica send a Valentine's Day Greeting to SGT Marco Albarran.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 17:52
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|510977
|VIRIN:
|170221-A-VC572-000
|Filename:
|DOD_104100944
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Happy Valentine's Day Shoutouts, by MSG Jacob Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT