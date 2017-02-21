Soldiers from Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct a squad-level live-fire training exercise.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 17:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510958
|VIRIN:
|170222-A-AL613-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104100892
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Squad-Level Live-Fire Exercise, by SGT Aaron Loy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT