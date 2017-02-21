(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Squad-Level Live-Fire Exercise

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Video by Sgt. Aaron Loy 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct a squad-level live-fire training exercise.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 17:55
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Squad-Level Live-Fire Exercise, by SGT Aaron Loy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Soldier
    82nd Airborne Division
    Range
    Live-Fire
    Exercise
    Fort Bragg
    Training
    3rd Brigade Combat Team
    505th Infantry Regiment

