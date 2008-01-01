(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Valentine's Day Greetings

    AFGHANISTAN

    Video by Master Sgt. Jacob Caldwell 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Amanda Pierce sends a Valentine's Day shout to her husband Maj. Matthew Pierce currently assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division deployed to Afghanistan

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 17:05
    Category: Greetings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valentine's Day Greetings, by MSG Jacob Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

