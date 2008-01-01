(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Valentine's Day Shoutouts

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.02.1970

    Video by Master Sgt. Jacob Caldwell 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Michelle Coakley currently at Fort Hood, Texas recorded a video sending their love to their Soldier Ltc. Sean Coakley currently deployed with the 1st Cavalry Division deployed to Afghanistan

    Date Taken: 01.02.1970
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 17:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 510951
    VIRIN: 170128-A-YQ146-002
    Filename: DOD_104100792
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valentine's Day Shoutouts, by MSG Jacob Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    FAMILIES
    FORT HOOD
    SOLDERS
    1CD
    VALENTINE'S DAY
    AFGHANISTAN

    • LEAVE A COMMENT