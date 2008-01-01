Christina Alfeiri along with son Connor and daughter Brianna send a shout-out to their Soldier Ltc. Christopher Alfeiri assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division currently deployed to Afghanistan
|Date Taken:
|01.02.1970
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 17:01
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|510945
|VIRIN:
|170128-A-YQ146-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104100702
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Happy Valentine's Day Shoutouts, by MSG Jacob Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT