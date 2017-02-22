(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Guarding History Episode Two: WWI Mementos

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Patrick Daugherty, Master Sgt. Matt Hecht and Staff Sgt. Nicholas Young

    New Jersey National Guard

    Episode Two of Guarding History, a documentary series by the New Jersey National Guard. This episode focuses on the personal effects and mementos of WWI and takes place at the Lawrenceville Annex of the New Jersey National Guard Militia Museum.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 18:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510941
    VIRIN: 170222-Z-NI803-001
    Filename: DOD_104100428
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guarding History Episode Two: WWI Mementos, by CW3 Patrick Daugherty, MSgt Matt Hecht and SSG Nicholas Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    WWI
    history
    centennial
    World War One
    Guarding History

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT