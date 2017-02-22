Episode Two of Guarding History, a documentary series by the New Jersey National Guard. This episode focuses on the personal effects and mementos of WWI and takes place at the Lawrenceville Annex of the New Jersey National Guard Militia Museum.
|02.22.2017
|02.22.2017 18:55
|Package
|510941
|170222-Z-NI803-001
|DOD_104100428
|00:01:46
|LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, Guarding History Episode Two: WWI Mementos, by CW3 Patrick Daugherty, MSgt Matt Hecht and SSG Nicholas Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
