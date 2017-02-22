Guarding History Episode Two: WWI Mementos

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Episode Two of Guarding History, a documentary series by the New Jersey National Guard. This episode focuses on the personal effects and mementos of WWI and takes place at the Lawrenceville Annex of the New Jersey National Guard Militia Museum.