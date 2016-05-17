(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Tech Report: B-52

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Alder 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    For the last 60 years, the B-52 has had an incredible career as the main bomber of the United States. Even though its 60 years old, it still has plenty of years of service left.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2016
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 16:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 510927
    VIRIN: 160517-F-MB310-451
    Filename: DOD_104100168
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Tech Report: B-52, by SSgt Nicholas Alder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    B-52
    Air Force
    Airman
    Air Force TV
    AFTV
    AFTR

