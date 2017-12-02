199th and 19th Fighter Squadrons Hold First Ever Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony

The Hawaii Air National Guard’s 199th and the Active Duties 19th Fighter Squadrons recently held their first dedicated crew chief ceremony. It is normal for pilots to to have their name emblazoned on the side of their jets, during the ceremony each pilot presented their aircrafts dedicated crew chief with ceremonial chalks and an F-22 patch.
SOT: Staff Sgt. John Severino, 15th Maintenance Squadron. Dedicated Crew Chief.
The dedicated crew chief is the heart of the maintenance efforts on the F-22 raptor, they can recite how many combat bomb drops their jet has had, they clean their jet (above and beyond the requirement), and perform maintenance required on their jet. Each crew chief has a marked about of pride about the performance of his jet to the other, sort of like a father-child relationship, and their name is on the jet next to the pilot.
SOT: Tech. Sgt. Russell Mesinas 154th Maintenance Squadron, Hawaii Air National Guard, Dedicated Crew Chief.
The pilots and their crew chief also share a bond that is unique between officer and enlisted in the military.
