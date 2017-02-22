(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Battlespace Acoustics Branch

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Video by Ryan Law 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Spacial disorientation can happen to any pilot at any time and is often associated with fatigue, distraction, highly demanding cognitive tasks and/or degraded visual conditions. At the Battlespace Acoustics Branch in the 711th Human Performance Wing, they research auditory virtual reality to create personalized displays and assist pilots with spatial detection of their surroundings.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battlespace Acoustics Branch, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

