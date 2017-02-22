video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spacial disorientation can happen to any pilot at any time and is often associated with fatigue, distraction, highly demanding cognitive tasks and/or degraded visual conditions. At the Battlespace Acoustics Branch in the 711th Human Performance Wing, they research auditory virtual reality to create personalized displays and assist pilots with spatial detection of their surroundings.