Spacial disorientation can happen to any pilot at any time and is often associated with fatigue, distraction, highly demanding cognitive tasks and/or degraded visual conditions. At the Battlespace Acoustics Branch in the 711th Human Performance Wing, they research auditory virtual reality to create personalized displays and assist pilots with spatial detection of their surroundings.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 15:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510916
|VIRIN:
|170222-F-ZJ423-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104100085
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Battlespace Acoustics Branch, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
