    Inherent Resolve Spokesman Briefs Reporters

    02.22.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News     

    Air Force Col. John L. Dorrian, spokesman for Combined Joint
    Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, provides the weekly update to
    Pentagon reporters via teleconference from Baghdad on progress in the effort
    to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, Feb. 22, 2017.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 15:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 510908
    Filename: DOD_104100005
    Length: 01:04:33
    Location:
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inherent Resolve Spokesman Briefs Reporters, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    John Dorrian
    briefings and speeches
    pentagon briefings
    DoD news
    ISIS
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve
