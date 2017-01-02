Dutch Troops Training in Poland, International Version

3,600 Dutch troops are training with other NATO Allies in Poland. They’re taking part in exercise ‘Bison Drawsko’, practising ambush techniques and counter-attacks.
Over 4,500 NATO troops are taking part in an exercise in Poland. Exercise Bison Drawsko is being organized by the Royal Netherlands Army, but also includes soldiers from Belgium, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Poland and the United States. The exercise is giving 3,600 Dutch troops the chance to train on unfamiliar terrain and to test forces who will be deploying to Lithuania to support NATO’s enhanced forward presence. The exercise will run until 24 February 2017. The majority of the Dutch troops taking part are from the 43rd Mechanized Brigade. The footage includes various shots of armored vehicles on the training ground and soldiers taking positions in the forest.
LEAVE A COMMENT