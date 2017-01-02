Dutch Troops Training in Poland, B-Roll

3,600 Dutch troops are training with other NATO Allies in Poland. They’re taking part in exercise ‘Bison Drawsko’, practising ambush techniques and counter-attacks.
Over 4,500 NATO troops are taking part in an exercise in Poland. Exercise Bison Drawsko is being organized by the Royal Netherlands Army but also includes soldiers from Belgium, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Poland and the United States. The exercise is giving 3,500 Dutch troops the chance to train on unfamiliar terrain and to test forces who will be deploying to Lithuania to support NATO’s enhanced forward presence. The exercise will run until 24 February 2017. The majority of the Dutch troops taking part are from 43rd Mechanized Brigade. The footage includes various shots of armored vehicles on the training ground and soldiers taking positions in the forest.
SHOTLIST
00:00 VARIOUS SHOTS OF DUTCH TROOPS
00:08 VARIOUS SHOTS OF ARMOURED VEHICLES CROSSING RIVER
00:24 VARIOUS SHOTS OF GERMAN ‘LEOPARD’ TANK IN FOREST
00:39 VARIOUS SHOTS OF DUTCH TROOPS IN POSITION IN FOREST
00:42 Soundbite, Dutch soldier (ENGLISH) “Waiting for the enemy to come and we need to stop them”
00:47 PAN OF RIFLE HELD BY DUTCH SOLDIER
00:53 VARIOUS SHOTS OF TWO POLISH SOLDIERS RUNNING WITH WEAPONS
01:14 VARIOUS SHOTS OF DUTCH TANKS ON TRAINING GROUND
01:51 VARIOUS SHOTS OF DUTCH SOLDIERS LOOKING AT A MAP
02:08 VARIOUS AERIAL SHOTS OF DUTCH AND GERMAN TANKS MOVING AROUND TRAINING GROUND
