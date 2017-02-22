(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Secretary of State Tillerson Bilateral With Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson bilateral with the Honorable Julie I. Bishop, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia, at the Department of State

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 11:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510867
    Filename: DOD_104099598
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Secretary of State
    Rex Tillerson
    Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia
    Julie I. Bishop

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT