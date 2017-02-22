Keel Laid for Future USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., Fiscal Year 2019 Olmsted Scholarship Program Seeking Applicants
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 11:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|510862
|VIRIN:
|170222-N-WO545-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104099593
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FT. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All Hands Update: Headlines for February 22, 2017, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT