U.S. Navy, Singapore Army and Royal Thai Navy personnel, along with other officials dedicate a new multipurpose school building, February 22. The Ban Nong Mee School is located in Buri Ram Province, Thailand. Singapore Army Captain Chun Ming Quak is featured in the video.
Music from: www.purple-planet.com
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 11:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510861
|VIRIN:
|170222-G-EZ675-415
|Filename:
|DOD_104099514
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold 2017: Ban Nong Mee School Dedication, by SSG Tom Conning, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT