    Cobra Gold 2017: Ban Nong Mee School Dedication

    THAILAND

    02.22.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tom Conning 

    122nd Public Affairs Operations Center

    U.S. Navy, Singapore Army and Royal Thai Navy personnel, along with other officials dedicate a new multipurpose school building, February 22. The Ban Nong Mee School is located in Buri Ram Province, Thailand. Singapore Army Captain Chun Ming Quak is featured in the video.

    Music from: www.purple-planet.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 11:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510861
    VIRIN: 170222-G-EZ675-415
    Filename: DOD_104099514
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2017: Ban Nong Mee School Dedication, by SSG Tom Conning, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Cobra Gold 2017

