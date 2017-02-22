Major General Timothy Zadalis and Brigadier General Phillip Jolly talk about the arrival of 4 Apache helicopters via C-5 Galaxy at Ramstein AB in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 09:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|510852
|VIRIN:
|170222-F-JA715-805
|Filename:
|DOD_104099316
|Length:
|00:08:30
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Apache Offloading Interviews, by SSgt John Archiquette, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
