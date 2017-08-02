(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ANG media day

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.08.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen of the 737th Expeditionary Airlift Wing Squadron, deployed from the 120th Airlift Wing, prepare a C-130 for a downrange flight in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 08:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510832
    VIRIN: 170208-F-PP266-001
    Filename: DOD_104099170
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG media day, by TSgt Kenneth McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    120th AW OIR

