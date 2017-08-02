Airmen of the 737th Expeditionary Airlift Wing Squadron, deployed from the 120th Airlift Wing, prepare a C-130 for a downrange flight in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 08:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510832
|VIRIN:
|170208-F-PP266-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104099170
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ANG media day, by TSgt Kenneth McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
