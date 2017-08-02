(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Stryker Qualitfication

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    02.08.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Sullivan 

    350th Public Affairs Detachment

    B-Roll package highlighting Stryker Qualification and various shots and sounds from the range control tower.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 07:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510825
    VIRIN: 170208-A-WV235-345
    Filename: DOD_104099076
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stryker Qualitfication, by SSG Daniel Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    command
    range
    US
    CENTCOM
    Reserve
    stryker
    tower
    central
    Army Reserve
    Army
    ARCENT
    3/1 ABCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT