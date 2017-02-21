(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    German 10. Panzer Division load tracked Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.21.2017

    Video by Christoph Koppers 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    German soldiers with the 122nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion, 12th Armored Brigade, 10. Panzer Division load tracked Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles onto railroad carts at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Tower Barracks railhead station, Germany, Feb. 21, 2017. The unit deploys to the
    Baltics as part of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence. (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Christoph Koppers).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 05:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510815
    VIRIN: 170221-A-XV631-031
    Filename: DOD_104098781
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German 10. Panzer Division load tracked Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles, by Christoph Koppers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Grafenwoehr
    10. Panzer Division

