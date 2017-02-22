(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Newsbreak for February 22nd 2017

    JAPAN

    02.22.2017

    American Forces Network Pacific

    In this Pacific Newsbreak, Marines learn unique survival techniques in Thailand for Exercise Cobra Gold, and Airmen from Okinawa travel to the Philippines to help kids.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Newsbreak for February 22nd 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

