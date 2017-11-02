(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Qualifying Rounds

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.11.2017

    Courtesy Video

    American Forces Network Pacific

    You can almost say fighting for first place is just the same as fighting for your life. Army Staff Sgt. Sokha Hou goes to Camp Walker where competitors are fighting for victory.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 20:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510781
    Filename: DOD_104097721
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Qualifying Rounds, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    combatives

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT