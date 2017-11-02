You can almost say fighting for first place is just the same as fighting for your life. Army Staff Sgt. Sokha Hou goes to Camp Walker where competitors are fighting for victory.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 20:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510781
|Filename:
|DOD_104097721
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Qualifying Rounds, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT