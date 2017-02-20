Members from Kadena's 18 Operations Support Squadron joined the 67 Fighter Squadron on a TDY to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam for the annual exercise Cope North. Aircrew Flight Equipment technicians maintain the gear for pilots.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 19:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510770
|VIRIN:
|170222-F-AR259-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104097623
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gearing Cope North, by TSgt Joseph Orellana, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT