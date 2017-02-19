(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lt Col Lee Sled B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    02.19.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Jared Bunn 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    B-Roll taken on February 19, 2017 containing the ride along with Lt Col Robert Lee at Knik Lake in Wasilla, Alaska as he prepares for the upcoming 2017 Iditarod race.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 18:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510755
    VIRIN: 170221-F-JY979-001
    Filename: DOD_104097380
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt Col Lee Sled B-Roll, by SrA Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Travis AFB
    California
    Iditarod
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    Mushing

