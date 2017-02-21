(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacom Commander Speaks at WEST 2017 Naval Conference

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Navy Adm. Harry Harris Jr., commander of U.S. Pacific Command, speaks at the WEST 2017 naval conference and exposition in San Diego, Feb.
    21, 2017.

    Length: 00:37:37
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacom Commander Speaks at WEST 2017 Naval Conference, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    DoD News
