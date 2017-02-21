Navy Adm. Harry Harris Jr., commander of U.S. Pacific Command, speaks at the WEST 2017 naval conference and exposition in San Diego, Feb.
21, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 17:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|510749
|Filename:
|DOD_104097299
|Length:
|00:37:37
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|56
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacom Commander Speaks at WEST 2017 Naval Conference, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT