329th CBRN Company & Miami-Dade Fire Department Integrated Training

Field interviews with multiple subject matter experts during the integrated training event between the 329th CBRN Company from Orlando, Fla. and the Miami-Dade Fire Department held at the Miami-Dade Fire Training Center and the Port of Miami, in Miami Fla. Feb. 18, 2017. The two day event that was led by Army North, and validated by U.S. Northern Command and brought civilian and military personnel together train on joint standards of practice and build relationships through the increased capabilities.



Interviews With:

00:08:04 - Warrant Officer Candidate Tod Zellers, 329th Chemical Company



01:04:13 - Captain Anthony Trim Hazardous Materials Bureau Officer In Charge, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department



02:05:01 - Chief Jeff Strickland, Division Chief, Training Division, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department



03:55:18 - Lt. Col. James Nelson, Chief, CBRN Plans (J35), U.S. Northern

Command



08:12:10 - Master Sgt. Jeremy Mann, Homeland Defense Operations

U.S. Army Reserve Command



09:41:25 - Russell Accardi, Operations Manager, ATEC Inc.