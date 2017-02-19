Field interviews with multiple subject matter experts during the integrated training event between the 329th CBRN Company from Orlando, Fla. and the Miami-Dade Fire Department held at the Miami-Dade Fire Training Center and the Port of Miami, in Miami Fla. Feb. 18, 2017. The two day event that was led by Army North, and validated by U.S. Northern Command and brought civilian and military personnel together train on joint standards of practice and build relationships through the increased capabilities.
Interviews With:
00:08:04 - Warrant Officer Candidate Tod Zellers, 329th Chemical Company
01:04:13 - Captain Anthony Trim Hazardous Materials Bureau Officer In Charge, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department
02:05:01 - Chief Jeff Strickland, Division Chief, Training Division, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department
03:55:18 - Lt. Col. James Nelson, Chief, CBRN Plans (J35), U.S. Northern
Command
08:12:10 - Master Sgt. Jeremy Mann, Homeland Defense Operations
U.S. Army Reserve Command
09:41:25 - Russell Accardi, Operations Manager, ATEC Inc.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 16:59
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|510739
|VIRIN:
|170218-F-ZZ999-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104097154
|Length:
|00:13:13
|Location:
|MIAMI, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 329th CBRN Company & Miami-Dade Fire Department Integrated Training, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT