    329th CBRN Company & Miami-Dade Fire Department Integrated Training

    MIAMI, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Northern Command

    Field interviews with multiple subject matter experts during the integrated training event between the 329th CBRN Company from Orlando, Fla. and the Miami-Dade Fire Department held at the Miami-Dade Fire Training Center and the Port of Miami, in Miami Fla. Feb. 18, 2017. The two day event that was led by Army North, and validated by U.S. Northern Command and brought civilian and military personnel together train on joint standards of practice and build relationships through the increased capabilities.

    Interviews With:
    00:08:04 - Warrant Officer Candidate Tod Zellers, 329th Chemical Company

    01:04:13 - Captain Anthony Trim Hazardous Materials Bureau Officer In Charge, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department

    02:05:01 - Chief Jeff Strickland, Division Chief, Training Division, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department

    03:55:18 - Lt. Col. James Nelson, Chief, CBRN Plans (J35), U.S. Northern
    Command

    08:12:10 - Master Sgt. Jeremy Mann, Homeland Defense Operations
    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    09:41:25 - Russell Accardi, Operations Manager, ATEC Inc.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 16:59
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 510739
    VIRIN: 170218-F-ZZ999-002
    Filename: DOD_104097154
    Length: 00:13:13
    Location: MIAMI, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 329th CBRN Company & Miami-Dade Fire Department Integrated Training, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Department of Defense
    Nuclear
    Miami
    Chemical
    FEMA
    Fire Department
    Biological
    Radiological
    CBRN
    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Army North
    U.S. Northern Command
    CRE
    USARNORTH
    Port of Miami
    CBRN Response Enterprise
    Radiation Containment
    Mass Chemical Decontamination
    MDFD
    Fla. Florida
    329th CBRN Company
    MDNY Fire Training Academy

