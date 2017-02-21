The Reserve Report is a bimonthly newscast featuring news from across Marine Forces Reserve. This episode features MARADMIN 014/17, Air Force Gen. Lori Robinson's visit to Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans and Marines with 1/25 at exercise Riley Xanten II. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dallas Johnson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 15:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510734
|VIRIN:
|170221-M-WQ182-186
|Filename:
|DOD_104096900
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Reserve Report Feb. 21, 2016, by LCpl Dallas Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
