(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Reserve Report Feb. 21, 2016

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dallas Johnson 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    The Reserve Report is a bimonthly newscast featuring news from across Marine Forces Reserve. This episode features MARADMIN 014/17, Air Force Gen. Lori Robinson's visit to Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans and Marines with 1/25 at exercise Riley Xanten II. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dallas Johnson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 15:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510734
    VIRIN: 170221-M-WQ182-186
    Filename: DOD_104096900
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Report Feb. 21, 2016, by LCpl Dallas Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Reserves
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    MFR
    MARADMIN
    Reserve Report
    Riley Xanten

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT