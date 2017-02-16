BMPs from the Ukrainian army's 1st Battalion, 28th Mechanized Infantry Brigade engage targets during night-fire familiarization training at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, near Yavoriv, Ukraine.
International advisers from the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine partner with Ukrainian combat training center staff to mentor Ukrainian units that rotate through the IPSC for training.
Night vision video provided by Sgt. Mark Feazel, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.
This work, Ukrainian BMP Night Fire, by SGT Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
