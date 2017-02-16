(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ukrainian BMP Night Fire

    YAVORIV, UKRAINE

    02.16.2017

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Jones 

    45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    BMPs from the Ukrainian army's 1st Battalion, 28th Mechanized Infantry Brigade engage targets during night-fire familiarization training at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, near Yavoriv, Ukraine.

    International advisers from the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine partner with Ukrainian combat training center staff to mentor Ukrainian units that rotate through the IPSC for training.

    Night vision video provided by Sgt. Mark Feazel, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 13:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510716
    VIRIN: 170221-Z-RH707-001
    Filename: DOD_104096375
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YAVORIV, UA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ukrainian BMP Night Fire, by SGT Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Department of State
    NATO
    Thunderbirds
    Oklahoma Army National Guard
    Europe
    Combined Training
    Army Training
    US Army Europe
    Ukraine
    EUCOM
    military
    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    USAREUR
    Ukrainian Army
    45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Yavoriv
    45th
    45 IBCT
    IPSC
    JMTG-U
    Joint Multinational Training Group

