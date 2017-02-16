Ukrainian BMP Night Fire

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



BMPs from the Ukrainian army's 1st Battalion, 28th Mechanized Infantry Brigade engage targets during night-fire familiarization training at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, near Yavoriv, Ukraine.



International advisers from the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine partner with Ukrainian combat training center staff to mentor Ukrainian units that rotate through the IPSC for training.



Night vision video provided by Sgt. Mark Feazel, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.