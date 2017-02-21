The U.S. Air National Guard has designated the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center as the Battlefield Airmen Center based on its new specialized training focus. This is a soundbite with Col. Paul Drake, BAC Commander.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 12:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|510710
|VIRIN:
|170221-A-LV709-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104096324
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Battlefield Airmen Center, by A. Danielle Thomas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
