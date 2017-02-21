(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Battlefield Airmen Center

    GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Video by A. Danielle Thomas 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi

    The U.S. Air National Guard has designated the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center as the Battlefield Airmen Center based on its new specialized training focus. This is a soundbite with Col. Paul Drake, BAC Commander.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 12:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 510710
    VIRIN: 170221-A-LV709-001
    Filename: DOD_104096324
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battlefield Airmen Center, by A. Danielle Thomas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Battlefield Airmen Center

